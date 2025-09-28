Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Major ‘Highway Cleanliness Drive’ Under Swachhata Hi Seva

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) launched a massive ‘Highway Cleanliness Drive’ on Sunday, September 28, under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign of the Swachh Bharat Mission. The civic body has appealed to citizens, organisations, and institutions to actively participate in the initiative, which began at 7 am on key highways across Navi Mumbai. The large-scale drive has been introduced to maintain cleaner roads and inspire residents to contribute to sanitation efforts. The focus of the campaign is mainly on two of Navi Mumbai’s busiest routes—the Sion-Panvel Highway and the Thane-Belapur Road. Both highways serve as crucial links connecting Navi Mumbai with Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, and Pune. While the Sion-Panvel Highway falls under the Public Works Department, NMMC has assumed responsibility for cleaning the stretches that pass through the city.

As part of the initiative, NMMC staff members, along with volunteers, will work together to clear litter and debris, ensuring cleaner and safer roads for daily commuters. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde is spearheading the campaign, urging NGOs, students, volunteers, and socially responsible citizens to join hands with the civic authorities. Officials emphasized that cleanliness cannot be achieved by the administration alone and requires active public involvement. The drive follows an earlier campaign organised by NMMC on September 25, under the theme ‘Ek Divas, Ek Saath, Ek Ghanta’, which saw the participation of more than two lakh students and 25,000 citizens. That initiative was widely praised for its large-scale citizen engagement and impact on road cleanliness.

Navi Mumbai’s continued focus on cleanliness also ties into national recognition. In the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ annual cleanliness survey, Indore retained its position as India’s cleanest city for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the ‘Super Swachh League’ category. Ministry officials noted that Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai have consistently set new benchmarks for sanitation and have been models for other cities across the country.