Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches Major Water Testing Drive for Clean Drinking Water

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is launching a special water testing campaign on Sunday, August 4, to ensure the quality of drinking water across the city. This initiative will involve collecting and testing 1,000 water samples, a significant increase from the usual 110 samples collected daily.

NMMC supplies 460 million liters of water daily to its areas and some CIDCO-administered regions. To maintain water quality, samples are regularly collected and tested. The special campaign is part of the 'Safai Apnao - Bimari Bhagao' initiative under the 'Swachh Survekshan 2024' and aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The testing on August 4 will be comprehensive, with 120 samples collected from each of the eight NMMC wards, plus an additional 100 samples from the main water channel. Samples will be drawn from various locations, including slum areas, gavthan areas, nodal areas, commercial zones, educational institutions, and households.

The tests will measure essential parameters such as pH, turbidity, total dissolved solids (TDS), residual chlorine, and E. coli levels. Both NMMC’s laboratory and the government laboratory at Kokan Bhawan will conduct E. coli testing.

Following this campaign, another round of 1,000 water samples will be tested next week, with routine daily testing of 110 samples continuing as usual.