Navi Mumbai: NMMC Launches War Footing Operations After Monsoon Waterlogging Crisis

Navi Mumbai: After the first rain exposed poor-quality desilting and gutter cleaning across the city, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched operations on a war footing. The focus is on desilting internal and major drains, cleaning gutters and sewage pipelines, and promptly removing sludge without leaving it to dry on the sides. Several areas under NMMC’s jurisdiction faced heavy waterlogging due to clogged gutters and sewer lines.

In response, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde directed all department heads, officials, and executive engineers to prioritize rapid restoration of normalcy. A high-level meeting reviewed preparedness and response measures, with the Commissioner emphasizing proactive field visits and immediate action to prevent disruptions during the monsoon.

Following these directives, municipal teams across all departments have mobilized swiftly. Jetting machines are being used to clean roads during debris transportation, utilizing treated water from sewage treatment plants to maintain hygiene.

“The civic body is also trimming overgrown tree branches that obstruct traffic, managing the green waste through coordinated efforts between the Garden and Solid Waste Management departments. Potholes caused by water supply and sewerage works have been temporarily filled and are now being resurfaced using the Water Bound Macadam (WBM) method,” said a senior official.

Additionally, a special cleanliness drive is underway to remove construction debris and waste from streets and open spaces, including the MIDC area.

As per the Commissioner’s instructions, all eight divisional offices have deployed emergency response teams, with department heads closely monitoring their zones.

NMMC has urged residents to report monsoon-related issues by contacting the Central Disaster Control Room at 022-27567060 / 022-27567061 or toll-free helplines 1800222309 / 1800222310.