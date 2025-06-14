Navi Mumbai: NMMC Mandates Exam for Civil Engineers Before Posting or Transfer to Town Planning Wing

Navi Mumbai: In a move aimed at bringing greater transparency, structure, and fairness in staff postings, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has introduced a new policy mandating an exam for civil engineers seeking appointments or transfers to the Town Planning Department. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has implemented this reform as part of a larger effort to streamline administrative processes and ensure equitable work distribution.

A Civil Services Board has already been constituted for managing transfers across departments. The latest step adds further rigor to the process, aligning NMMC’s practices with those of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

As per the new decision, Executive Engineers, Deputy Engineers, Assistant Engineers, and Junior Engineers from the Civil Engineering cadre of NMMC will now have to clear an exam before they can be posted or transferred to the Town Planning Department.

This decision has been made under the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act (Mumbai Act No. 59 of 1949), specifically Sections 457 (3) (a & b) and Section 465(1)(l), as well as Rule 8 of the NMMC Service Entry and Classification Rules, 2021. The new "Examination Rules 2025" will govern these appointments.

The structural framework and service entry rules for both the Civil Engineering and Town Planning departments have been approved by the state government, with designated positions for engineers in each department. Civil engineers currently serve across various wings, including Public Works, Water Supply and Sewerage, Property Department, and Town Planning.

By introducing this exam, the administration aims to ensure that experienced engineers bring their expertise into urban planning roles, while also providing equal opportunity for advancement across departments. The initiative has been welcomed by many within the engineering cadre, who have expressed satisfaction over the fair and merit-based approach.