Navi Mumbai: NMMC Orders Structural Audit of Buildings Over 30 Years Old After Declaring 527 Unsafe

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued an urgent appeal to all housing societies, building owners, and occupants to conduct structural audits of buildings that are more than 30 years old. This comes in the wake of a recent survey, which identified 527 buildings as dangerous under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act.

As per Section 265(A) of the Act, all such aging buildings must be audited by certified structural engineers registered with NMMC. The civic body has made the list of approved engineers available on its official website www.nmmc.gov.in.

The deadline for completing the structural audit and submitting the report to the concerned Assistant Commissioner or Assistant Director of Town Planning is September 30, 2025.

NMMC has warned that non-compliance will attract a penalty of ₹25,000 or the building’s annual property tax amount, whichever is higher, as per Section 398(A) of the Act.

Civic officials have also appealed to residents living in buildings already declared unsafe to immediately vacate the premises. "Continued use of such structures seriously threatens life and property. In the event of an accident, the full responsibility will rest with the concerned parties," the official statement reads.

The initiative is part of the civic body’s proactive safety measures ahead of the monsoon season to avoid any building-related mishaps.