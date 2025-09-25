Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plans to Introduce Over 50 Electric Buses for NMIA

Ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) launch, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that it will introduce more than 50 buses from and to NMIA as part of a proactive measure to ensure transport services to airport staff and passengers.

NMMC Commissioner Kailas Shinde said that despite the airport's technical location outside NMMC limits, the city will serve as its "service backbone," catering to necessary services. The buses will provide services to passengers and staff until the start of Metro.

South Mumbai via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Central Mumbai and Eastern suburbs through NMMC roads, and North Mumbai, Thane, and Mira-Bhayandar using the upgraded Thane-Belapur Road, which will be a major connector until the multimodal corridor is completed in approximately four to five years, according to the FPJ report.

Apart from transport facilities, NMMC is also focusing on road widening, water networks, redevelopment initiatives with higher Floor Space Index (FSI), and other infrastructure, like the hospitality sector, to accommodate the expected demand in real estate and services once NMIA opens.