Navi Mumbai: NMMC Razed Two Unauthorized Constructions and Seven Huts in Belapur

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions, demolishing two unauthorised structures in Belapur. Despite prior instructions to remove these illegal structures, the concerned individuals continued their unauthorized activities, prompting the civic body to take strict action.

The demolition drive was conducted under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and Additional Commissioner (2) Dr. Rahul Gethe. NMMC officials stated that notices were issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act, 1966, to Jartu Bhima Jadhav of House No. 445, Sector 20, near Belapur Lake, and Vijay Vasudev Sagvekar of House No. 444, in the same locality. These notices required the voluntary removal of their unauthorized constructions, but the directives were ignored, necessitating enforcement action by the NMMC’s Belapur office.

During the drive, two illegal structures were demolished, along with seven unauthorised huts located in Katkari Pada, Belapur Khind. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Amol Palve, Assistant Commissioner and Divisional Officer for Belapur, with the assistance of Administrative Officer Ramesh Rathod, Junior Engineer Atmaram Kale, and other officials and staff. The operation involved 30 laborers, one supervisor, nine hammers, five gas cutters, two pickup vans, one JCB machine, and police personnel deployed by the Encroachment Department.

The NMMC has reiterated its commitment to intensifying anti-encroachment measures to ensure compliance and maintain order within its jurisdiction.