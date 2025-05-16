Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Over 50 kg of Banned Plastic in Ongoing Crackdown

Navi Mumbai: In a continued effort to enforce the plastic ban, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its crackdown on the use and transportation of single-use plastic across the city. In recent operations, the civic body’s flying squads seized more than 50 kilograms of banned plastic materials and imposed fines on multiple violators.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, NMMC’s Zone 1 squad, led by Deputy Commissioner Somanath Potre, intercepted a small tempo transporting a large quantity of single-use plastic bags. The team confiscated 50 kg of the illegal plastic stock and levied a ₹5,000 fine on the transporter.

Meanwhile, in Zone 2, two separate raids were conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad. At B-Mart in Sector 11, Ghansoli, plastic bags were found in use, resulting in their seizure and a ₹5,000 penalty. Similarly, at Mahalaxmi Fast Food in Sector 6, Airoli, the squad discovered plastic bags being used, imposed another ₹5,000 fine, and seized 1 kg of plastic bags.

The corporation is also stepping up awareness campaigns, urging citizens to switch to eco-friendly alternatives like cloth and paper bags. “Plastic poses a serious threat to both the environment and human health. Citizens must refrain from using banned plastic items,” the civic body said in a public appeal.

Officials confirmed that enforcement drives will continue, with strict penalties for violations to ensure compliance with the plastic ban.