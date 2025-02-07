Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Rs 5.12 Crore From 10 Major Properties Tax Defaulters

Navi Mumbai– In a major crackdown on tax evasion, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has seized properties worth Rs 5.12 crore from 10 major defaulters. In total, action has been taken against 33 significant tax evaders.

Property tax remains NMMC’s primary revenue source, funding essential civic services. For the 2024-25 financial year, the target is Rs 900 crore, of which Rs 617 crore has already been collected. To ensure compliance, the civic body has identified over 8,000 defaulters who each owe more than Rs 1 lakh and has issued them legal notices.

Seizure Action at Ameya Co-Op Housing Society

As part of its ongoing recovery drive, NMMC will seize 68 commercial shops in Ameya Co-Op Housing Society, Nerul, on February 6, 2025, due to outstanding property tax dues totaling Rs 5.32 crore. If shop owners fail to clear their dues within five days of the seizure, their properties will be auctioned to recover the pending amount. Officials have been deputed for this work.

Stronger Measures Ahead

In the next phase of enforcement, NMMC will disconnect water connections of defaulting societies. Additionally, properties of persistent defaulters will be auctioned if dues remain unpaid after seizure.

NMMC has urged all property owners to pay their dues on time to avoid strict legal action. “Property tax funds directly contribute to improving civic amenities. We request citizens to cooperate and prevent the need for further stringent measures,” said Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

As NMMC intensifies its recovery efforts, defaulters who fail to comply may face severe consequences, including the loss of property rights through auction proceedings.