Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Three Vehicles for Illegal Debris Dumping, Collects ₹90,000 Fine

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday seized three vehicles that were caught dumping debris, soil, and murrum without permission in the MIDC region. The operation, led personally by Deputy Commissioner of Zone 1, Somnath Potre, resulted in the recovery of ₹90,000 in penalties.

The vehicles were found dumping waste at quarry sites in Mauli Stone, Gandhinagar, and Bonseri villages—areas within the jurisdiction of the MIDC. The Debris Flying Squad, under Potre’s supervision, took swift action, impounding the vehicles and initiating legal proceedings against the violators.

The crackdown comes in line with directives issued by NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde during a recent pre-monsoon review meeting. The municipal administration is actively inspecting vulnerable areas to ensure proper drain cleaning and road maintenance ahead of the monsoon season.

Alongside Potre, senior officials from the Debris Flying Squad were present during the operation, including Senior Clerk Mohan Bansode, Clerks Roshan Mhatre and Pritesh Vaskar, and Security Personnel Shikhare and Mr. Bole.

The NMMC has reiterated its commitment to maintaining civic hygiene and warned that strict action will continue against those found violating waste disposal norms.