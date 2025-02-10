Navi Mumbai: NMMC Seizes Vehicle for Illegal Debris Dumping, Imposes Rs 15,000 Fine

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) Anti-Debris Squad from Zone 2 operated for the second consecutive day, taking strict action against unauthorised debris dumping in Ghansoli. The squad seized a vehicle illegally disposing of debris on an open, neglected plot. A fine of rs 15,000 has been collect from the vehicle owner. This action was carried out under the directives of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde and was overseen by Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kailas Gaikwad.

The action is part of a crackdown on illegal debris dumping to maintain cleanliness in the city.

In a parallel operation, the Plastic Ban Enforcement Team inspected commercial establishments in Koparkhairane Sector 6. During the inspection, a stock of plastic bags was found at a shop named Kannan Idli. Authorities seized 1 kg of plastic bags, and the shop owner was fined Rs 5,000 as per municipal regulations.

Earlier, the civic body seized a vehicle caught dumping debris near the creek in Airoli Sector 10. A penalty of Rs 30,000 has been imposed on the vehicle owner.

The NMMC continues its efforts to promote cleanliness across the city while taking strict action against violations that hinder public hygiene. The corporation has also reinforced its drive against the use of banned plastic, ensuring strict enforcement of environmental regulations.

Residents are urged to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to waste management guidelines to contribute to a cleaner and greener Navi Mumbai.