Navi Mumbai: NMMC Warns 2,111 Buildings to Obtain Occupancy Certificates or Face Legal Action

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a public appeal to residents and developers of 2,111 buildings across the city to obtain Occupancy Certificates (OC) before continuing usage of their premises. The move comes in compliance with directives from the Bombay High Court in connection with PIL No. 24/2019 and Writ Petition No. 13864/2018.

According to the NMMC, several buildings have been found to have commenced usage after receiving Commencement Certificates (CC) without securing the mandatory OC, a violation of civic norms under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. In line with the court's order dated October 25, 2024, the civic body conducted surveys through all its eight divisional offices to identify such buildings.

The complete list of defaulting buildings has been published on the municipal corporation’s official website, www.nmmc.gov.in and is also available at all ward offices.

“It is compulsory for all buildings with Commencement Certificates to obtain Occupancy Certificates before they are occupied. Failure to do so will attract legal action as per the provisions of the law,” NMMC stated in a public notice.

The corporation has urged all concerned building owners and societies to immediately submit proposals to the Town Planning Department to regularize their status by obtaining the necessary certification.