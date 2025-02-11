Navi Mumbai: NMMT Bus Launches Online Smart Card Scheme for Senior Citizens; Check How to Apply

Navi Mumbai: In a major step towards digitisation and convenience, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has launched an Online Smart Card Scheme for senior citizens traveling on its buses. Announced on the occasion of NMMT’s 29th anniversary, the initiative was unveiled by Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, bringing relief to thousands of elderly commuters.

Until now, senior citizens had to visit NMMT pass centers or the Turbhe depot to apply for a Smart Card for free travel. However, the new online facility, available on the NMMT Bus Tracker App, eliminates the need for physical visits, making the process seamless and efficient.

How to Apply for an Online Smart Card?

Eligible senior citizens can avail themselves of the new service by following these simple steps:

* Fill out the online application form on the NMMT Bus Tracker App.

* Upload the required documents.

* Pay a nominal fee of Rs50/- for card processing. The smart card will then be delivered via post.

The NMMT administration has urged all senior citizens in Navi Mumbai to take advantage of this digital initiative to ensure hassle-free access to free bus travel.

This move aligns with Navi Mumbai’s broader vision of smart mobility solutions, ensuring greater accessibility for its senior citizens while reducing dependency on physical paperwork.