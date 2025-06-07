Navi Mumbai: NMMT Extends Kharghar-Taloja Bus Route 45 to Swapnasagar Complex, Sector 34

Navi Mumbai: Responding to growing commuter demand, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has announced the extension of its Bus Route No. 45 from Kharghar Railway Station to Taloja Phase-2. Starting June 7, 2025, the route will now go beyond its previous terminal point at Shirke Colony.

As per the revised schedule, the bus will continue from Taloja Phase-2 Shirke Colony and cover additional stops including Marwa Sector 22, Dhanshree Complex Sector 37, CIDCO Colony, Anandsagar/Sukhsagar Complex, Deepsagar Complex, and finally terminate at Swapnasagar Complex in Sector 34.

Officials stated that this decision was taken to enhance accessibility and ease travel for residents of newly developed housing sectors in Kharghar. Commuters are encouraged to take note of the changes and avail the extended services.