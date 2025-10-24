Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Critical After Family’s Suicide Attempt in Ulwe

A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe area where five members of a family allegedly tried to end their lives. Among them, one person died while four others are battling for survival. The family, originally from Nepal, comprised two men, two women, and a child. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Santosh Luhar, who worked at a local hotel. Those hospitalized include his elder brother Ramesh Luhar (24), Ramesh’s wife Basanti (20), and their two young sons, aged five and two years, respectively.

Senior Inspector Arjun Rajane of Ulwe Police Station stated that the incident occurred around 1:30 pm in Jawale village, Ulwe node. The victims were first taken to the Panvel sub-district hospital and later shifted to the NMMC Hospital in Vashi for advanced treatment. Rajane said that an accidental death case has been registered for now. The motive behind the family consuming a poisonous substance remains unclear and will be determined after the statements of the surviving members are recorded. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case.