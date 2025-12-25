Navi Mumbai: Panvel GRP Arrests UP Man for Stalking Ex-Girlfriend Inside Mumbai-Bound Local Train

A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Panvel Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly stalking a 21-year-old woman residing in Kurla after she ended their long-term relationship. The accused, identified as Rahul Yadav, followed the woman from Panvel to Kurla by boarding the ladies’ coach of a Mumbai local train on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate police action. The incident raised serious concerns over passenger safety and misuse of compartments reserved exclusively for women.

According to Senior Inspector Vijay Tayade of Panvel GRP, both the accused and the complainant hail from Uttar Pradesh and had been in a long-distance relationship for nearly three years. The woman had moved to Kurla to pursue a B.Tech degree at a private university located in Panvel, while Yadav continued living in Uttar Pradesh. During this period, the accused completed his Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The woman’s father, meanwhile, works as a tempo driver in Mumbai to support the family.

Police said the relationship came to an end around three months ago after the woman’s family became aware of it. Following this, she severed all ties with Yadav and blocked him on her mobile phone. Despite this, Yadav allegedly continued attempting to contact her. Senior Inspector Tayade stated that three days prior to the incident, the accused travelled to Mumbai with the intention of meeting the woman and convincing her to resume the relationship.

On December 22 evening, when the woman left her university campus in Panvel, Yadav allegedly followed her to Panvel railway station. As she boarded the ladies’ coach of a local train bound for Mumbai, Yadav also entered the same compartment and travelled alongside her till Kurla. During the journey, he reportedly tried repeatedly to persuade her to reconcile, causing her distress and fear.

Upon reaching Kurla station, the woman immediately contacted her brother, who was waiting there. The brother confronted Yadav and detained him before taking him to the VB Nagar police station. An FIR was subsequently registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for stalking. Since the incident originated within Panvel GRP jurisdiction, the case was registered as a zero FIR and later transferred to Panvel GRP on Wednesday.

After taking over the investigation, Panvel GRP arrested Yadav and invoked additional sections of the Indian Railways Act. These included charges for travelling without a valid ticket and for a male passenger unlawfully entering a coach reserved for women. The accused was produced before the Panvel court on December 24, which granted one day of police custody for further questioning before remanding him to judicial custody. Police said further investigation is underway to determine if the accused had been harassing the woman earlier as well.