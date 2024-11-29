Navi Mumbai: Panvel Municipal Corporation to Launch Survey for Differently-Abled Citizens on December 2

In a significant step towards empowering differently-abled individuals, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) will launch a comprehensive survey from December 2, 2024, to collect detailed information on differently-abled citizens within its jurisdiction.

The initiative, spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, aims to identify the number of differently-abled persons, categorize their disabilities, and assess the support and rehabilitation services needed to enhance their quality of life.

“Panvel Municipal Corporation is committed to ensuring that every citizen receives the facilities and services they deserve. This survey is a critical part of that mission,” said Chitale, urging residents to cooperate with the survey teams.

The collected data will enable PMC to better implement government welfare schemes and provide necessary services. During the survey, differently-abled citizens will also be informed about the benefits and schemes available through the Central and State Governments, as well as the municipal corporation.

Currently, PMC lacks complete records of differently-abled citizens within its area. To address this, the municipal corporation has appealed to residents to provide accurate details about any differently-abled members in their households.

This initiative underscores PMC’s commitment to building an inclusive society and ensuring that no individual is left behind. Citizens are encouraged to assist survey teams in their efforts to make Panvel a model city for inclusivity and accessibility.