Navi Mumbai: Parking Fee Row at Mansarovar Railway Station Sparks Violent Clash, Injures Several

A parking fee disagreement spiraled into a violent clash outside Navi Mumbai’s Mansarovar railway station on Thursday night, leaving several people injured. The confrontation took place at the designated parking plaza in front of the station, where commuters routinely leave their vehicles before boarding trains.

According to initial reports, a 34-year-old autorickshaw driver from Kalamboli, who also holds an engineering degree, had parked his vehicle as usual before traveling to Mumbai for work. Upon returning that evening, the plaza staff demanded a ₹30 parking charge. The driver claimed he had already paid the fee to another employee earlier, but the attendant denied receiving any payment.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a heated argument and soon turned physical, with the driver and plaza staff exchanging blows. Multiple individuals sustained injuries in the scuffle and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The incident has highlighted concerns about the management and accountability of parking plazas in Navi Mumbai. Despite CCTV surveillance being installed across the facility, police sources confirmed that the exact spot where the altercation occurred was not covered by cameras.