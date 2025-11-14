Navi Mumbai Pathway Connecting Railway Station Closed by CIDCO for Construction Work in Kharkopar

The pedestrian pathway adjoining CIDCO’s Mass Housing Project in Kharkopar has been abruptly shut, leaving residents and daily commuters frustrated. CIDCO closed the route citing ongoing construction work, but the barricaded stretch has forced hundreds of people—including senior citizens, office-goers, and students—to take long and inconvenient detours. The pathway, which connects multiple residential sectors, to the railway station was a crucial daily link for many. A notice put up on October 23 describes the closure as temporary, but for those dependent on the route, it has turned into a major civic problem, significantly affecting daily movement and pedestrian safety.

As per the Mid Day report, the entire pathway was found completely blocked, pushing pedestrians heading towards Sectors 15 and 16 to walk along the main road, where vehicles speed past throughout the day. Residents said that the sudden closure without any alternate walking route has made daily travel extremely difficult. One senior citizen expressed indirectly that a five-minute walk has now become a 15-minute detour. Concerns were also raised about evening safety, as heavy vehicles and construction trucks move constantly in the area, creating a risky environment for those travelling after dark.

Also Read: Mumbai Shocker: Teen Claims Transgender Gang Forced Him Into Gender Surgery and Blackmailed Him for Months

Daily commuters expressed anger, stating indirectly that CIDCO should have arranged a temporary walkway or at least informed the public in advance. Many pointed out that people are now forced to walk dangerously close to heavy vehicles, making the situation hazardous. Residents said they support development but feel basic pedestrian safety has been overlooked. They stated indirectly that CIDCO simply sealed the path with a notice and provided no timeline or alternative route. Several also argued that decisions made in this manner do not reflect the functioning expected from a well-planned urban locality.

CIDCO officials told Mid Day that the pathway was closed purely for public safety. They explained that excavation work, heavy machinery movement, and drainage adjustments have made the area unsafe for pedestrians at this stage of construction. They assured that the closure is temporary and the route will reopen once major groundwork is complete. However, locals continue to demand a clear reopening timeline and a safe temporary access route. Daily commuters expressed indirectly that while development projects are essential, ensuring smooth pedestrian movement is equally important and helps maintain public trust.

The CIDCO Mass Housing Project is part of a larger state-supported affordable housing initiative, with multiple towers under rapid construction in Kharkopar. Although the region has witnessed swift development in recent years, residents believe that civic coordination has not kept pace with the speed of construction. They argue that essential pedestrian infrastructure is often neglected during major projects. For now, the temporary closure of the pathway has added to the growing list of challenges faced by citizens in Ulwe’s fast-developing sectors, further deepening frustration over recurring disruptions and lack of communication during ongoing development work.