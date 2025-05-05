Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 6 Bangladeshi Nationals in Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown on illegal immigration, the Navi Mumbai Police have arrested six Bangladeshi nationals who were found residing unlawfully in the city. The arrests were made after the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) acted on credible information about illegal Bangladeshi migrants staying in Blue Kish Co-operative Housing Society in Karanjade, Panvel.

Police raided the house on May 4, 2025, at 9:16 am and caught three men and three women, aged between 21 and 40. During questioning, the individuals confessed to having entered India on visas from Bangladesh, but their visas had expired, and they were living illegally in the country.

Further investigation revealed that three of the suspects had overstayed their visas, while the other two had crossed the Bangladesh-India border without valid travel documents. Despite holding Bangladeshi passports, they had fraudulently obtained Indian identification documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards.

The police have now initiated proceedings to cancel the illegally obtained Indian documents and have charged the suspects under various sections of the Passport Act (1950), the Foreigners Act (1946), and other relevant provisions. Mohammad Ismail Abhinodin Yerulkar, a 52-year-old retired businessman, was also arrested for allegedly aiding these migrants in securing fraudulent documents and facilitating their illegal stay in India.

The arrested individuals were presented in court on May 5, 2025, and have been remanded to police custody until May 9, 2025. Police officials have urged the public to report any such illegal activities and have warned property owners and employers to ensure proper verification before renting properties or hiring foreign nationals.