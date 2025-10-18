Navi Mumbai: Police Book Man for Assaulting 9-Year-Old Girl and Showing Obscene Videos; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai Crime: Man booked by Koparkhairane police for allegedly abusing a nine-year-old girl and showing her obscene videos. Accused has been charged under section of POCSO act and BNS is currently absconding. As per the information provided by the police, accused was living with victim's mother, who iis speech- and hearing-impaired. He allegedly showed obscene clips to the child on his mobile phone and indulged in lewd acts

After victim's mother came to know about the incident, she approached the Koparkhairane Police Station to file a complaint. FPJ reported that woman also alleged previous physical assault and harassment by the accused. A police official from Koparkhairane police station stated that they are searching for the accused and continuing the investigation.

In separate incident, Mumbai Police have arrested a 33-year-old basketball coach, Arafad Abdul Ghaffar Memon, for allegedly raping a 17-year-old minor student and threatening to leak her obscene photos and videos.

According to police sources, Memon had developed a close relationship with the student and, despite knowing she was a minor, took her to his friend’s house in Nagpada, where he allegedly committed the assault.