Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on Traffic Violations, Register Over 1,400 Cases in Special Drive

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate conducted a special traffic enforcement drive on February 6, 2025, targeting violations such as driving without seat belts, riding without helmets, rash driving, lane cutting, and using black-tinted vehicle windows.

During the three-hour operation, held from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department registered 1,444 cases against offenders. The crackdown was carried out under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Among these, 554 cases were for not wearing seat belts, while 759 two-wheeler riders were fined for not wearing helmets. Additionally, 34 motorists were booked for rash driving, 78 for lane cutting, and 19 for using black film on their vehicle windows.

Officials have warned that strict action will continue against motorists who flout traffic rules. The police have urged drivers and riders to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure road safety and smooth movement in the city. This initiative is part of the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department's continuous efforts to curb reckless driving and promote disciplined road behavior.