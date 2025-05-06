Navi Mumbai Police Deport Three Pakistani Nationals After Visa Revocation

The Navi Mumbai Police have deported three Pakistani nationals after the Indian government revoked all visas issued to them, except long-term visas, following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, the police said on Monday.

A senior official from the Special Branch of Navi Mumbai Police stated that all three individuals were minority Hindus from Pakistan who had come to India on temporary visas. “They left the same day they were asked to leave. They agreed, and we issued exit visas for all of them,” the official said.

According to Navi Mumbai Police, there are around 228 Pakistani nationals currently residing in the city, most of whom are on long-term visas.

Last week, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the state had ensured all Pakistani nationals living in Maharashtra on short-term visas were sent back within the stipulated deadline. He also emphasized that no Pakistani citizen had gone underground and confirmed that all would be repatriated by Monday.