Navi Mumbai Police Seize 20.7 Kg of Ganja Worth Rs 40 Lakh in “Operation Prahar”

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police seized 20.7 kilograms of ganja, worth around Rs 40 lakh, during early morning raids conducted under “Operation Prahar” on Friday. A total of 48 suspected drug dealers’ homes were searched, resulting in the arrest of seven suspects. Seven separate cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across police stations including Taloja, Kalamboli, Kharghar, Rabale MIDC-2, and Vashi-2.

The large-scale operation was launched at 5 AM on Friday, May 23, 2025, under the guidance of the Economic Offenses Wing of the Navi Mumbai Police. The crackdown involved over 50 officers and 100 personnel from the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Crime Branch Zones 1 and 2.

Police officials confirmed that searches and investigations are ongoing to apprehend the remaining accused, with more arrests expected soon.

This enforcement action forms part of the ongoing “Drug-Free Navi Mumbai” campaign, which was launched on 8 January 2025 by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The campaign aims to eliminate drug trafficking and substance abuse through stringent enforcement and community awareness programs.

In a related development in April 2025, the Crime Branch had busted an international hydro ganja smuggling racket, seizing hydro ganja worth Rs 2.72 crore and arresting several individuals including customs officers, postal officials, angadias, and police personnel. Investigations revealed that the suspects were using the dark web to import narcotics from abroad.

Citizens are encouraged to report any drug-related information through the helpline number 8828-112-112, established by the Navi Mumbai Police as part of the campaign.