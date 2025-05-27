Navi Mumbai Rains: Belapur Flooded for 30 Hours After Heavy Showers, Poor Planning, Blocked Drains Blamed

Belapur: Severe flooding in parts of CBD Belapur has sparked outrage among residents and civic activists, who allege that poor planning, engineering lapses, and administrative negligence—not just heavy rainfall—are to blame for the inundation.

Localities in sectors 4, 5, 11, and 12, including Shivaji Nagar (Shivdi), remained waterlogged for nearly 30 hours following last week’s downpour. While municipal officials initially attributed the flooding to intense monsoon rains, a closer inspection has revealed deeper systemic failures.

A newly constructed pump house near the holding pond was at the center of the issue. During its construction, a temporary earthen bund was built to divert water. However, this bund was not removed in time for the monsoon, effectively blocking the natural flow of stormwater from the holding pond to the creek. As a result, water began backing up into residential areas.

“Once the holding pond filled, the excess water had nowhere to go. This led to large-scale flooding in several sectors,” said a member of the Alert Citizens Forum Navi Mumbai, a local civic group.

Critics argue that the civic body violated basic engineering principles during the pump house project and neglected critical pre-monsoon works, such as clearing the bund and cleaning the holding pond. Years of silt and debris have reportedly reduced the pond’s capacity, further compounding the problem.

Now, in a rush to fix the damage, emergency pipeline work has begun to allow stormwater to bypass the blocked route. Additionally, installation of flap gates is underway to prevent seawater from entering the holding pond during high tide.

In response to growing public anger, the Alert Citizens Forum has demanded an impartial investigation into the incident. They have called for a neutral inquiry led either by a committee of IIT experts or under the supervision of a senior state official.

“This wasn’t a natural disaster—it was a man-made crisis. The administration must be held accountable,” the Forum stated.

As Navi Mumbai’s image as a ‘planned city’ takes a hit, residents and civic groups are now urging authorities to prioritize technical scrutiny over face-saving measures.

According to NMMC, due to heavy rain since last night, Belapur ward received 72 mm until 8:30 AM and 132 mm more by 4:30 PM on Monday, causing waterlogging in low-lying Sectors 4, 5, and 11. Following instructions from Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, immediate action was taken. Three 100 HP pumps were installed at Sector 12 holding pond to pump water into the creek, and the drainage path was widened with a JCB. Officials, including Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar and others, are working on-site. Water drainage has started and is expected to be completed within two hours. The corporation remains active until all water is cleared and further steps taken.