Navi Mumbai Rains: NMMC on High Alert As Heavy Rainfall Uproots 5 Trees in Past 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai: At least five trees were uprooted in the city over the past 24 hours due to heavy rainfall, the Disaster Management Cell of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported. The city recorded an average rainfall of 44.48 mm, prompting the civic body to remain on high alert. One fire emergency call was received during this period.

Among NMMC wards, Belapur recorded the highest rainfall at 52.04 mm, followed by Nerul at 49.27 mm. The Morbe Dam water level has reached 73.69 meters, with its full capacity being 88 meters. Since June 1, 2025, the dam’s catchment area in Khalapur Taluka, Raigad, has received 230 mm of rainfall. A high tide of 4.21 meters is expected at 3:31 PM today, the NMMC said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Thane and Raigad districts. Areas such as Panvel, Uran, Vashi, and Belapur experienced intense rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

In response, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde has instructed all civic departments to remain on high alert. Department heads and officers were deployed across the city early this morning to ensure ti656mely assistance.

The civic body has urged residents to stay safe and reach out to the NMMC Disaster Management Cell in case of emergencies at 022-27567060, 022-27567061, or toll-free numbers 1800-222-309 / 1800-222-310.