Navi Mumbai Records 86.67 mm Rainfall in Last 24 Hours; Orange Alert Issued for Raigad

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recorded moderate to heavy rainfall across its jurisdiction between 8:30 am on June 18 and 8:30 am on June 19, 2025. According to official data, the average rainfall in the city stood at 86.67 mm during these 24 hours.

Belapur reported the highest rainfall (111.20 mm), followed by Airoli (85.60 mm), Koparkhairne (82.80 mm), Nerul (84.20 mm), Digha (78.20 mm), and Vashi (78.00 mm). The city has received 386.98 mm of rainfall since the beginning of the monsoon season on June 1.

Meanwhile, Morbe Dam, the primary source of water for Navi Mumbai, recorded a significant 191 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, taking the season’s total to 532.20 mm. The current water level of the dam is 75.37 metres, indicating a positive start to water storage this monsoon.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies and heavy rainfall are expected over the next 24 hours. An Orange Alert has been issued for Raigad district, half of which includes parts of Navi Mumbai.

Additionally, the city is likely to experience temperatures ranging between 26°C and 32°C, adding to the humid conditions.

Tidal Alert:

High tide levels for the day are expected at 5:44 pm (3.92 metres) and 7:09 am (3.52 metres). Residents in low-lying areas are advised to remain alert during these hours.

Rain-Related Incidents:

The city witnessed eight cases of tree or branch falls in different areas. No injuries were reported in these incidents, and civic teams were quick to respond and clear the debris.