Navi Mumbai: Residents Plan Human Chain Protest Against Proposed Coastal Road

A group of residents is opposing the proposed Coastal Road, which would connect Sector 16 in Kharghar to Belapur and the water jetty behind DPS School in Nerul. They plan to form a human chain in Belapur to protest the project, arguing that it would degrade the area's beauty and increase vehicular traffic, disrupting local peace.

Netra Shirke, a former corporator from Nerul, has already raised concerns with Dr. Kailash Shinde, the municipal commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). However, the project is being executed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which currently serves as the city’s planning authority.

Shirke alleged that NMMC is unaware of the internal roads in Sector 11 and Sector 15 of Belapur, including those near the NRI complex in Nerul, which will be utilized for the Coastal Road. She emphasized that previous planning for these sectors are sufficient, and any new construction would impact the area’s beauty and tranquility.

Last week, CIDCO issued a tender for the design and construction of the Coastal Road, with an expected completion timeframe of 30 months, including the monsoon season, once the contract is awarded.

In August, CIDCO published a notice regarding the clearance of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) from the Expert Appraisal Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for the road's construction. According to CIDCO, this project will provide direct access to the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The Kharghar Coastal Road (KCR) project, undertaken by CIDCO, covers 9.679 km, with 2.986 km consisting of an existing road. The new road will feature both stilt construction and ground-level reclamation.

According to the tender document, the Coastal Road will extend from Sector 16 in Kharghar to the PMAY Housing Scheme near Kharghar railway station and continue to the underpass near Delhi Public School in Nerul. It will run parallel to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, connecting Kharghar station to Belapur.

The project timeline is set at 913 days, including the monsoon season. "The first 90 days will be allocated for design, proof checking, and approval, while 823 days will be dedicated to construction and handover," explained a senior civic official.

"This road will significantly enhance connectivity between NMIA, the Nerul Water Terminal, and Kharghar, including the International Corporate Park, which is being developed along the lines of the Bandra Kurla Complex," noted a CIDCO official.

In addition to providing direct access to the airport, the new road will help alleviate traffic congestion on the Sion-Panvel Highway. "The route will start from Jalmarg in Kharghar, cross the Sion-Panvel Expressway via an interchange, and run between Sector 10, Kharghar, and Sector 11, Belapur, utilizing existing 30-meter-wide roads in CBD Belapur. It will also cross Amra Marg (National Highway 348A) via a vehicular underpass, follow a grade road along the creek, and connect to the elevated road at the Nerul Water Transport Terminal, ultimately joining Palm Beach Marg near Delhi Public School (DPS)," the official elaborated.

Meanwhile, work on the 5.8 km Ulwe Coastal Road (UCR) has already commenced. This elevated road will provide direct connectivity between NMIA and Atal Setu. "Vehicles coming from Mumbai can use Atal Setu to reach NMIA via the Ulwe Coastal Road," the official added.