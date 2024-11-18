Navi Mumbai Road Rage: Woman and 5-Year-Old Son Attacked by Three Drunk Bikers on Palm Beach Road; Accused Arrested

Police arrested three suspects after a woman and her son were attacked by three drunk men riding triple seats on bikes in a road rage incident in the Palm Beach area of Navi Mumbai on Thursday (November 14). The Rabale police arrested one accused after a passerby was nabbed at the time of the incident.

The incident occurred at Ghansoli on Palm Beach when a woman named Nikhita Handroe and her 5-year-old son were travelling by car towards Koparkhairane when she was attacked by three drunk men on a bike. After her car overtook their bike, an argument erupted between a man and a woman with a child. One of the three men broke her car's windshield with an iron rod. As the woman raised an alarm, she was also attacked with the iron rod. To save her son from getting hurt, she shielded the attack with her hand and sustained an injury.

The police later on Saturday evening (November 17) arrested two more accused who sped away from the crime scene. The accused was identified as Ramesh Patel (30), a worker at Santosh Warehouse Taloja MIDC, and Savji alias Shiv Koli (24), a worker at Shiv Enterprises in Mahape MIDC. The accused, Paresh Patel, who was arrested on the spot, is a co-worker of Koli.

Rabale police station investigative officer PSI Nilesh Wankhede said that the three arrested accused were produced before the Vashi JMFC court, which remanded them to jail custody.