Navi Mumbai Robbery Video: Burqa-Clad Robbers Loot Sangam Gold Jewellery Store in Nerul at Gunpoint (CCTV Footage)

A burqa-clad robber gang loot a jewellery shop at gunpoint in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. The incident occurred on Monday, December 23, when three unidentified men wearing burqas covering their faces entered a gold shop named Sangam Gold Jewellery located in Neelkanth Pride society in Sector 42A, Nerul.

The CCTV footage of the daylight heist went viral on social sites, in which one of the robbers pointed a gun towards the shopkeeper, while two others were collecting gold ornaments in their bags. According to The Times of India, the police station is located in a building where the shop was looted.

The three robbers fled the store after looting gold jewellery in a car already waiting outside the store and keeping watch.

In a viral CCTV footage, three people wearing a burqa entered the deserted jewellery store and brandished a pistol towards a jeweller in a white shirt, threatening him, while two of his accomplices looted ornaments by removing them from the display in the store. In a 5-minute 2-second CCTV clip, robbers were seen looting the whole shop, without any hesitation.

Mayur Bhujbal, ACP (Zone-2), told TOI that an FIR was registered at NRI Coastal Police Station regarding the robbery, where the four unidentified robbers were booked under relevant sections of BNS for the offence of robbery, and robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt, along with the Indian Arms Act.

The police formed teams and CCTV footage of the nearby area was scanned to trace the obbers. From the CCTV video, the car's registration number has been obtained, but it is suspected that the robbers might have used a fake number plate.

Sangam Gold Jewellery owner Sunil Sharma (42) claimed that the robbers decamped with around 250 grams of gold ornament, estimated to Rs 25 lakh. He has been asked to submit a precise list of all the robbed ornaments, mentioning their type, weight, purity, and any unique features or identification marks, along with the original purchase bills, valuation certificates, etc.