Navi Mumbai: Rs 16.16 Lakh Cash Recovered From Car in Vashi, MCC Team Takes Action

During a routine vehicle check at a naka bandi in the Vashi division, election officials recovered a large sum of unaccounted cash from a luxury car. A Mercedes vehicle was stopped during inspection, and officials found cash worth Rs 16.16 lakh inside it. The amount was seized by the election department, which has begun an investigation to determine where the money originated from and for what purpose it was being carried. With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections underway, authorities have stepped up monitoring to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct across the city.

The seizure took place on Friday at around 12.30 pm at Arenja Corner in Vashi, when inspection teams from wards 14, 15, 19 and 20 of the Turbhe area stopped the Mercedes for checking. Cash was found kept inside an ordinary bag in the car. The entire procedure was video-recorded, and after counting, the amount was confirmed to be Rs 16.16 lakh. The Income Tax and GST departments have been informed. The action was carried out by Assistant Election Officer Sagar More and other officials from the election and enforcement teams.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai: History-Sheeter Arrested With Country-Made Pistol Ahead of Panvel Civic Polls

To prevent violations during the civic polls, the election department has constituted special flying squads and surveillance teams. These teams are keeping a close watch on suspicious movements and financial transactions throughout Navi Mumbai. As part of this intensified drive, roadblocks have been set up and vehicles are being checked at multiple locations. Officials said such inspections are crucial to curb the illegal movement of cash and other inducements during elections. The ongoing checks aim to ensure transparency and maintain a level playing field among candidates contesting the municipal elections.