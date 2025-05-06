Navi Mumbai RTO Clocks ₹392 Cr Revenue, Hits 96% of FY 2024-25 Target

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Sub-Regional Transport Office (RTO) has reported a remarkable revenue collection of ₹392.48 crore for the financial year 2024-25, achieving 96% of its ₹410 crore annual target set by the Maharashtra government.

The RTO’s impressive performance is credited to strong enforcement measures, efficient collection of fees, and special drives targeting vehicle registrations, license issuances, and traffic penalties. Sources of revenue included road tax, driving license fees, permit charges, and environmental taxes.

Each year, the state sets revenue goals for RTOs, typically increasing the target by 10–15%. This year, the Navi Mumbai RTO launched intensified campaigns to improve compliance and boost collections, with teams like the Air-Speed Squad playing a key role. The collected funds are vital for improving transport infrastructure and services in the region.

Assistant RTO officers Narendra Modi and Gajanan Gawande expressed confidence that the RTO will cross the 100% mark by the end of the fiscal year. “Thanks to the department’s proactive approach, we are on track to meet the full-year goal,” they said.