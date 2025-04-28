Navi Mumbai: School Bus Driver Arrested for Sexually Abusing 4-Year-Old Boy in Nerul

A school bus driver was arrested on Thursday, April 24, for sexually abusing a four-year-old boy in Navi Mumbai's Nerul, as per the India Today report. Residents and parents staged a protest against the crime on Monday morning outside the school. The 25-year-old accused identified as Sujit Das and charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

The alleged accused was arrested by NRI coastal police and has been remanded in police custody until April 30. As per the complaint, the complainant complained of discomfort in his private parts after returning home from school, and when asked more by his parents, he said "bus uncle."

The accused allegedly inserted a pencil in the boy's private part. The police are going through CCTV footage of the bus on which the boy travelled to school. They are checking whether a lady attendant was present inside the bus or not. It is also being checked whether the accused enters the school.

Last year, an outrage began when two school girls were sexually assaulted by a peon in Badlapur, which led to widespread public outrage.