Navi Mumbai Sees 12% Rise in Drunk Driving Cases on New Year’s Eve

Navi Mumbai witnessed a 12% increase in drunk driving cases on New Year’s Eve compared to the previous year. During this year’s special drive, the Traffic Police caught 266 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol, up from 236 cases reported on the same occasion in 2024.

According to data provided by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police, the satellite city saw 30 more cases of drunk driving this year. In total, the department took action against 2,357 motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act during its New Year’s Eve drive, with 266 penalties specifically for drunk driving.

Turbhe Tops the List of Violators

Turbhe recorded the highest number of drunk driving cases at 32, followed by Vashi with 24. Meanwhile, the Gavan Phata traffic unit reported the fewest incidents, with only five cases recorded.

This year, the state government allowed liquor shops to remain open until 5 AM on January 1, 2025. With no restrictions on celebrations, large crowds gathered across the city to ring in the New Year. To ensure safety and maintain order, approximately 3,000 police personnel, including senior officials, were deployed throughout Navi Mumbai.

Efforts to Curb Drunk Driving

A senior Traffic Department official stated that the anti-drunk driving drive was conducted using breath analyzers across 16 traffic units on December 31, 2024.

While the number of drunk driving cases has risen compared to the previous year, it remains below pre-COVID levels. On New Year’s Eve 2020, for instance, 385 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.