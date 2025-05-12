Navi Mumbai: Servant Arrested for Staging Burglary at Customs Officer’s Home in Sanpada

Navi Mumbai: The Sanpada police have arrested a 20-year-old servant, Shiva Singh, and solved the theft at the residence of Kumar Abhishek Mishra, a customs officer based near the airport. The accused had staged the crime as a burglary while Mishra was out of town and had even lodged a police complaint about the theft.

The incident, which involved stolen valuables worth ₹36.87 lakh, was initially reported as a burglary. However, after a thorough investigation, it was uncovered that Singh had orchestrated the entire event and was responsible for stealing the items.

The theft took place in April when Mishra and his family were in Delhi. Taking advantage of their absence, Shiva tampered with the house's door lock and stole several valuable items. He later informed Mishra about the theft over the phone and filed a police complaint, claiming a burglary had occurred. Acting on the case, the Sanpada police, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Mayur Bhujbal, began an in-depth investigation.

Despite his efforts to fabricate the scene as a break-in, Singh’s deception was quickly unraveled by the police. Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and revealed that he had hidden the stolen goods in his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Singh had earned Mishra's trust, which allowed him to live in the house while working there. During this period, he took note of the valuables kept by Mishra. Seizing the opportunity while Mishra and his family were away, Singh stole the items and stored them at his village.

The police have successfully recovered all the stolen goods, and investigations into the case are ongoing.