Navi Mumbai: Sex Racket Busted at Vashi Spa, Six Women Rescued

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have uncovered a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a spa center in Vashi, resulting in the arrest of three individuals and the rescue of six women. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade, following a tip-off received through reliable informants.

The tip-off suggested that women were being forced into prostitution at Alamo Spa, located on the second floor of Satra Plaza, Sector 19D, Vashi. Acting swiftly, the police sent a decoy customer to verify the claims. Based on the signals from the undercover officer, a raid was conducted on May 17 at 4:18 pm. During the operation, six women were found on the premises. The spa’s owner allegedly accepted ₹7,000 from the decoy in exchange for illegal services, while the manager registered the customer using her own handwriting. Another spa manager was also present during the raid.

Following the investigation, it was revealed that the three accused — the spa owner, the female manager, and a male manager — were running the prostitution ring in collusion by forcing women into the trade under the pretext of providing body massage services. The arrested accused were indetified as Abhijit Mutukumar Naidu, 29, the Spa owner, Pranali Padurang Gawasakar, 34, Spa manager and Sanjay alias Rehmat Ilahi Sheikh, 42, Co-manager.

A case was registered at APMC Police Station under FIR No. 294/2025. The charges include Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The accused were arrested on May 18 at 1:56 PM and have been remanded to police custody until May 21 by the local court. Senior officials including Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, and Additional Commissioner Deepak Sakore have reiterated their resolve to crack down on immoral activities and illegal trades across the city.