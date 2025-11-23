Navi Mumbai Sex Racket Busted: Police Rescue Two Women Forced Into Prostitution in Vashi, Three Arrested

Navi Mumbai authorities have uncovered a sex trafficking network operating from a hotel in the APMC area of Vashi and rescued two women who were allegedly forced into prostitution. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell launched the operation following specific complaints from local residents who suspected unlawful activities taking place at the establishment. Acting on the inputs, officials began a coordinated investigation to verify the claims and gather evidence before taking further action to dismantle the racket running inside the hotel and ensure the safety of the victims involved in the case.

To confirm the allegations, officers first sent a decoy customer to the hotel to assess whether prostitution was taking place. Once the information was verified and the suspicions were confirmed, the police conducted a raid on November 20. During the operation, officials found two women who had been forced into the sex trade against their will. Both victims were immediately removed from the location and shifted to safety. They were later taken to a rehabilitation facility where they are now receiving necessary support, counselling and assistance to recover from the ordeal.

Senior Police Inspector Pritviraj Ghorpade, who oversaw the operation, reported that three people present at the hotel were arrested in connection with the illegal activity. The police identified the arrested suspects as the hotel manager, a waiter and an agent believed to be involved in coercing women into prostitution. According to officials, the three worked together to run the illegal trafficking operation and exploited vulnerable women for financial benefits. Their coordinated role in the crime was confirmed during the investigation, as reported by PTI.

An FIR has been lodged under Sections 143(3) for trafficking and 3(5) for shared intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The hotel owner has also been named in the case but is currently absconding. Police stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the fleeing proprietor at the earliest. Investigators are also examining whether more women were victimised and if the racket extends beyond the current location. Authorities affirmed that the case will continue to be pursued until all individuals involved are held accountable.