Navi Mumbai Shipping Company Defrauded of Rs 2.3 Crore in Fake Covid Vaccine Transport Deal

Turbhe MIDC police have taken action against two individuals, filing a case for allegedly deceiving a shipping company of Rs 2.3 crores. The accused reportedly misrepresented themselves, claiming to secure a contract for transporting Covid vaccines. They allegedly presented the company with counterfeit documents, falsely attributed to the Department of Health and Family, Ministry of Health, Government of India.

The fraudulent activities transpired between June 2021 and October 2021, during which the company fell victim to the scam. After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds, the company finally lodged a complaint regarding the matter.

According to the complaint, the two accused, identified as Govind Tulsiyan and Rana (whose full details are unavailable), approached the shipping company, offering to procure a contract for transporting Covid vaccines internationally. They presented forged documents from the Department of Health and Family, Ministry of Health, Government of India, even bearing the official seal, and received Rs 3 crores in payment.

However, no contract for vaccine transportation was provided. When pressured to refund the money, the accused returned Rs 67 lakh but failed to repay the remaining amount despite repeated requests from the shipping company.

Subsequently, the shipping company initiated legal action against both accused parties. A case was filed at Turbhe MIDC police station on May 8, 2024, under sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120 (B) of the IPC, and an investigation is underway.



