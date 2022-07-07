Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena's 30 to 32 corporators likely to join Eknath faction

Navi Mumbai: After the resignation of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dealt another major blow to the party. Out of 67 corporators in Thane Municipal Corporation, 66 corporators have joined Eknath Shinde's group. On Thursday, all these corporators joined the Shinde group. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself was present on the occasion.

After Thane, Shiv Sena is now likely to have a big gap in Navi Mumbai as well. Shiv Sena corporator from Navi Mumbai will meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. It is learned that after this meeting, 30 to 32 Shiv Sena corporators will join Shinde group. So this is another big blow for the already troubled Shinsena.

Uddhav Thackeray is shocked that a large group of Thane corporators went with Eknath Shinde's group. Because Shiv Sena has been ruling Thane Municipal Corporation for the last 25 years. However, this game of Eknath Shinde, who is known as a veteran leader of Thane, has created a big problem for the Shiv Sena. Therefore, the path of Shiv Sena in Thane seems to be very tough. After 66 Shiv Sena corporators won the party, no official statement has come out from Shiv Sena yet.

Eknath Shinde has been one-sided in Thane for a long time. Shinde was in charge of the army in Thane for a long time. However, due to their revolt, speculation is being made about the future course of Shiv Sena. It is likely that the trumpet of Thane Municipal Corporation election will be blown in just a few months, so it will be interesting to see how Shiv Sena faces the upcoming elections.