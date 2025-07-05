Navi Mumbai Shock: Man Forces Wife, Mother-in-Law Into Nude Black Magic Ritual, Circulates Obscene Photos; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra (July 5, 2025): A man in Navi Mumbai has been booked for allegedly forcing his wife and mother-in-law to strip during a black magic ritual and later sharing their obscene photos on social media. The shocking incidents took place between April and July at the accused’s residence in Navi Mumbai. The police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused, who is currently absconding.

According to officials, the accused hails from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. On April 15, he reportedly told his wife and mother-in-law that his brother-in-law’s wedding was facing repeated obstacles and that they could be removed through black magic.

He then allegedly asked the two women to remove their clothes to perform a ritual. After they complied, the accused clicked their obscene photos. His actions did not stop there. He later sent those photos to his wife’s father and brother on WhatsApp. Shocked by the act, the woman’s family immediately approached the police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, Vashi Police on July 3 registered a case under sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

Police said the accused is on the run but will be arrested soon. Security has been tightened around the victim and her family.