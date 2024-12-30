Navi Mumbai Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Raped at Maharashtra's Raigad Beach by 22-Year Old Neighbour

A shocking incident unfolded in Koralai village of Murud Taluka, Raigad district, where a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 22-year-old neighbor on Friday. The accused, identified as Aaryan Kotkar, was arrested on Sunday after evading authorities for two days. According to the police, the minor, along with her younger siblings, had gone to Raigad beach on Friday afternoon. While on her way to relieve herself, she was allegedly lured by Kotkar to a fishing boat, where the crime took place.

He then threatened the girl with severe consequences if she disclosed the incident. The girl, who sustained multiple injuries, informed her mother, following which her father lodged a complaint at the Revdanda police station. Police registered a case under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and formed five teams to arrest him. The accused, Kotkar was then caught on Sunday, the report said.

Murud police inspector Namdeo Bandgar said, ''The accused is a resident of the same village and stays about 200 metres away from the survivor's house. He will be produced in court on Monday. He had been arrested previously in a physical assault case,'' as quoted by TOI.

