Navi Mumbai Shocker: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Fifth Floor of School Building

In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the fifth floor of a school building in Seawoods on Friday morning. The reason behind the tragic act remains unknown. However, the NRI Coastal Police have registered an accidental death report and launched an investigation.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. when the Class 9 student climbed over a safety grill and jumped. The student was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the incident, officers from the NRI Coastal Police arrived at the school premises in Sector 44, Seawoods. Speaking to the media, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mayur Bhujbal stated that CCTV footage from the school has been collected, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The tragedy sent shockwaves through the community, as the school is located in a residential area. A large crowd gathered at the site in the aftermath of the incident.