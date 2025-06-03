Navi Mumbai Shocker: Father Allegedly Kills 1-Year-Old For Continuously Crying, Arrested

A shocking incident of crime has taken place in Navi Mumbai where a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing a one year-old daughter. Cops said that the accused was living with his four children, including the deceased daughter. The accused is a resident of Devmal Thakurwadi village in Pen Taluka. The alleged incident occurred on Monday, June 2, at around 5 PM when the child was crying continuously as she was unwell.

As per the Hindustan Times reports one-year-old girl was the accused's child from his third marriage, the child's crying enraged the accused, who allegedly slammed his daughter's head on the floor. Following this heinous crime the one-year died on the spot. After witnessing the incident, the accused's three other children sought help from neighbors, who apprehended him as he attempted to flee. He was then handed over to the police. Initial investigations revealed that the deceased child's mother had separated from the accused due to his abusive behavior. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Raping Woman He Met on Dating App.

Also Read: Akola Crime: Senior Congress Leader Vijay Kaushal's Brother Murdered in Akola; CCTV Captures Brutal Attack (Watch Video)

The accused had a anger issues and had a abusive behaviour and his third wife parted ways with him about a half month ago. After the incident, the police booked and arrested the accused under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2000.