Navi Mumbai Shocker: Mentally Disturbed Man Pushes 18-Year-old From Moving Train near Panvel; Arrested

Navi Mumbai: An unsettling incident has came to light where a 50-year-old man allegedly pushed an 18-year-old girl from moving train. As per TOI report, mentally disturbed man boarded ladies coach on the Panvel–CSMT route. This incident occurred on Thursday, December 18, on Panvel–CSMT local train from Panvel. Accused identified as Shaikh Akhtar Nawaz, entered the ladies’ coach of the 7:59 am Panvel–CSMT local train on Panvel. Victim, Shweta Mahadik, and friend traveling to college in Kharghar.

Women commuters objected accused entry and asked him to leave, but he refused. This led to a verbal argument that escalated when the accused allegedly became violent and pushed Shweta, who was near the footboard. Shweta fell onto the tracks approximately 1.5 km from Panvel. After a search by the GRP team yielded no results, it was discovered that local residents had taken her to a nearby hospital. Inspector Vijay Tayade told TOI that Shweta was in stable condition and had fortunately escaped major injuries.

The Inspector reported that the accused was arrested and an FIR was registered under the BNS section for attempted murder. Following his arrest, he was taken to JJ Hospital for a medical evaluation, where doctors deemed him 'mentally disturbed.' He claimed to be a homeless resident of the Khar-Bandra road area. Presented before a Panvel Court on December 19, Shaikh was remanded in police custody for three days.