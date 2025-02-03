Navi Mumbai Shocker: Two Unidentified Youths Murder 45-Year-Old Man in Kharghar Road Rage

Kharghar: In a shocking road rage incident on Sunday night, two unidentified youths murdered a 45-year-old man near Utsav Chowk, police said.

The victim, identified as Shivkumar Sharma, a resident of Vashi, was riding his motorbike towards Kharghar when the incident occurred near Belpada Metro Station, about 100 meters before Utsav Chowk. According to police, two men on a scooter attempted to overtake Sharma, leading to an argument over the right of way.

As per the complaint filed by police constable Vinay Talbhandare, the accused, in a premeditated act, threatened to kill Sharma. One of them, wearing a black long shirt, restrained him while the other, dressed in a green kurta-pajama, repeatedly struck him on the head with a helmet. Sharma sustained severe injuries and succumbed to them.

Both accused are believed to be in their 20s. A case of murder has been registered against them under Sections 103(1), 351(3), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police have launched a manhunt to track them down.