Navi Mumbai: Stone Quarry Near Tata Cancer Hospital Raises Alarms Over Health and Safety

Alarmed by the infiltration of stone dust into the air at Tata Cancer Hospital (ACTREC) in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, from a nearby stone quarry, environmental groups have escalated the matter to the Prime Minister through a social media campaign. They have urgently demanded the immediate cessation of the quarrying activities. The Raigad district administration has already acknowledged that the quarry has been operating without proper permissions. In response, the NatConnect Foundation has formally sought information from the District Collector on the actions taken so far.

ACTREC, the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research & Education in Cancer, is a critical facility providing life-saving treatment to cancer patients from across India. However, stone dust from nearby quarrying operations is polluting the air that these already vulnerable patients breathe, adding another layer of risk to their fragile health conditions. In online petitions addressed to the Prime Minister, both the NatConnect Foundation and the Protect Navi Mumbai Environment platform emphasized that prolonged exposure to stone dust can worsen respiratory conditions, complicate treatment outcomes, and in severe cases, lead to life-threatening lung diseases.

Surya Jayant Hudar, representing Protect Navi Mumbai Environment, highlighted that this pollution creates a hazardous environment for patients battling cancer—individuals whose immune systems are already severely compromised. Moreover, equipment meant to function in clean environments is being constantly threatened by airborne particulate matter, said B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation.

Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Director of ACTREC and a leading cancer specialist, has raised serious concerns directly with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He warned that continued exposure to dust can significantly increase the risk of lung infections among patients. He added that the buildings on the ACTREC campus, built nearly 25 years ago, are now showing structural damage—such as cracked beams and slabs—due to the impact of quarrying. This has resulted in rainwater seepage, which is fostering fungal growth in cleanroom areas, posing even greater health risks.

Dr. Chaturvedi expressed deep concern about the escalating levels of noise and dust pollution caused by the unregulated quarrying activity and emphasized that cancer patients deserve an environment that supports recovery, not one that endangers their lives. He further stressed that protecting the health of cancer patients, preserving biodiversity, and maintaining the integrity of eco-sensitive zones must be a collective and urgent priority.