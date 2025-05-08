Navi Mumbai Techie Will Live in an Apartment Like a Ghost, Won’t Pay Rent but Offers This Unusual Service In Viral Post

One tech worker has devised a strategy to reduce rent in a place where real estate is pricey and in short supply. Since the wealthy owners of the vacant apartments live elsewhere, a Navi Mumbai techie has offered to live there for free. "Hey Rich Stranger, Did you buy an expensive Navi Mumbai flat only to let it rot in silence? Do you pop in once a year, claim the dust, then disappear? Why not lend your flat a soul (me) instead (for free obviously)?" he posted on Reddit.

The techie posted a thread on Reddit offering this strange flat-sitting service, and it went viral. He received a lot of praise for his wit, but many people felt he was unlikely to find someone who would accept his offer. In his poster, he outlined the specifics of the agreement, stating that he would pay for water and electricity and live "like a ghost" in the apartment—that is, without drinking, smoking, or going out. He claimed to be a "silent, neat developer who puts in a lot of work," and he refused to bring any of the usual tenant issues.

However, what benefits would this agreement offer the homeowners? The technician positioned himself as a contemporary caretaker who would maintain the apartment's cleanliness, ventilation, and freshness while giving the homeowners comfort in knowing that their property is not sitting vacant. He added that there is no possibility of rent issues because there is no rent agreement. And snoopy neighbours who gripe about renting out apartments? Here, he said, the homeowner can simply pretend that the techie is a relative.

For apartments with a "reputation," he also provides what he called a "Vastu Reboot Service." He went on to remark, "If your apartment has a reputation (such as a strange death or suicide), I'll move in first so you can safely claim, See? There was already a resident there!"

With almost 2,000 upvotes and a ton of funny comments, his post became viral.

A user commented, "Rich people are rich because they will let their flat rot rather than give it for free." Another user wrote, "If you are a developer why can't you afford rent ? Having said that, house sitting is a concept in western countries." Another user wrote, "I don't think this is gonna work buddy." Another user giving a reality check to him wrote, "There are lot of squatting issues no sane person will give you entry without agreement."