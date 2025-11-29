Navi Mumbai: Teen Girl Ends Her Life in Taloja, 19-Year-Old Accused Booked for Abetting Suicide

Navi Mumbai Crime: Taloja police booked 19-year-old youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 15-year-old Class X student. Her parents claimed that persistent pressure and harassment from him forced her to take this stage November 12. Accused is resident of Nagav Village in Dhaisar identified as Pranay Bajrang Madhavi and as per police reports, since August 2025, the boy had been harassing the girl, persistently pressuring her for a relationship. In October, he allegedly assaulted and abused her near Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj High School, Rohinjan.

After suicide, her parents found a torn note at home in which girl alleged gave reason why she stopped talking with boy. Repeated scenarios contributed to her mental distress, because of which she cut all contact with him. Senior police inspector of Taloja police station stated that case has been registered against the accused based on allegations made by parents.

Also Read: Mumbai: 6-Year-Old Boy Beaten With Wire and Dog Belt by Father in Andheri, Case Registered

According to FPJ report police stated that girl class X and accused class XII belonged to the same community and were known to each other. Minor died by suicide at her home in Pisavre village, where she hanged herself with a nylon rope.