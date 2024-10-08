Navi Mumbai: Three Bangladeshi Women Arrested by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit for Illegal Entry

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai police arrested three Bangladeshi women for allegedly entering the country without valid documents. According to the police, the women crossed the Bangladesh-India border illegally and worked as domestic help.

Police Inspector Alka Patil received information that the women were residing at Rama Nama Bhagat Chawl in Sector 3, Kalamboli, and typically left for work between 6:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

Acting on this tip, the AHTU conducted a raid on October 5, 2024, around 7:15 a.m., and apprehended the three women. Initial investigations revealed that they had been living in the area illegally for the past 10 to 15 years. Since they were unable to provide proof of Indian citizenship, they were taken into custody.

During interrogation, it was discovered that the women had entered India by evading patrols along the Bangladesh-India border without proper authorization or valid travel documents. A case was filed against them at Kalamboli Police Station under Crime Registration Number 358/2024, invoking the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950 (Sections 3(A) and 6(A)), and the Foreigners Act, 1946 (Section 14(A)).

The investigation is ongoing. It was found that the women had been employed as domestic workers. They were identified as Vamilati Puyadhaner, 38, Hamida Shukrishit Ghazi, 29, and Salma Moshiar Shaikh, 29, all Bangladeshi nationals.