Navi Mumbai: Three College Students Booked for Performing Dangerous Car Stunts On Palm Beach Road in Sanpada; Video Goes Viral

Three college students were booked by Sanpada police for performing dangerous car stunts on Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. The video of the stunt went viral on social media, said to have been recorded on Monday, 8.30 pm. The police detained the trio after their video was shared multiple times on the internet.

A 24-second viral clip, learned to be recorded by another motorist while driving from Sarsole Signal to Moraj Signal in Sanpanda on Palm Beach Road, shows one of the boys leaning out from the side open sunroof of the car, while another can be seen sitting on the open window of the right rear seat while leaning down.

Further in the viral video, it can be noticed that the car driver took a turn to lean out of the open sunroof while her friend drove the vehicle.

The Sanpada police said that they traced the car owner using the car number visible in the viral video. The accused owner is a resident of Belapur Village, Sector 20. The car was driven by the vehicle owner's 20-year-old son, Hari Gholpe, with his friend, Vinay Rawal (19), a Sanpada resident, and Kavya Joshi (20), a resident of Nerul.

Ghople accused of leaning out of the window of the moving car, Rawal leaned out through the sunroof, while another friend Joshi was driving the vehicle. Joshi too lean out of the sunroof while one of her friends drove the car.

Sanpada police inspector Devidas Kathale said that an FIR has been registered against the three accused under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for acts endangering human life or the personal safety of others, rash driving or riding on a public way, and the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving.